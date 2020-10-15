Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Car Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in Car Insurance are:

AXA (France), Allstate Insurance (United States), Allianz (Germany), Samsung Group (South Korea), PT Astra Aviva Life (United Kingdom), AIG (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Generali (Italy), Metlife (United States), PICC (China), State Farm Insurance (United States), Ping An (China), Munich Reinsurance (Germany)



Definition:

Car Insurance is also known as motor insurance, vehicle insurance or auto insurance. It is insurance of vehicle which may include car, truck, bus, motorcycle and other road vehicles. Vehicle insurance offers financial protection against theft of the vehicle, damage to the vehicle and other factors such as traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. Car insurance is expected to gain worldwide popularity with an increase in awareness among people coupled with an increase in the per capita income.



Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Inclination Towards Different Capital Investments



Market Drivers:

Increased Incidences Of Road Accidents Due To Rising In Road Traffic

Innovative and Lucrative Product Launches



Market Opportunity:

Emerging Demand From Developing Countries

Innovation In insurance Schemes



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



What are the market factors that are explained in the Car Insurance Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Car Insurance Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Car Insurance Market Competition

Car Insurance Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Car Insurance Market have also been included in the study.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Car Insurance Market

Chapter 05 – Global Car Insurance Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Car Insurance Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Car Insurance market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Car Insurance Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Car Insurance Market

Chapter 09 – Global Car Insurance Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Car Insurance Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



