Car Insurance Quotes for California Motorists Now Accessible at Insurer Portal Online

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- California Auto Insurance Agency, Inc. rates are ranked among the highest in the U.S, according to new industry data. The Auto Pros company has made changes to help more West Coast drivers in 2014 and is now providing car insurance quotes for California motorists at http://www.caiautoinsurance.com/ .



The real time database for locating state pricing is now active and is offered to residents of California who provide their zip code. The agency data that is presented is complete and each provider can be further researched by a motorist using the locator service.



"The California motor vehicle insurance rates that our system provides is in addition to other states pricing that is represented inside of our database," said an Auto Pros rep.



The new solutions to review direct costs for insurance in the U.S. relating to all 50 states is one change made by the Auto Pros company in 2014. Aside from grouping companies by zip codes, ways to customize a protection plan exist through use of the system with each selected insurer to achieve the best prices.



"The vast options for locating reduced price motor vehicle insurance that our website provides are meant to provide an extra source for drivers to rely upon," the rep added.



The California Auto Insurance Agency has included ways to search for warranty protection on the website this year. This new form of independent price gathering is removing direct phone calls by consumers to individual agencies when quoting pricing at California Auto Insurance Agency.



About California Auto Insurance Agency

The California Auto Insurance Agency company supplies immediate price reviews for vehicle insurance plans over the Internet. This company networks with providers to locate the best annual prices for full coverage or liability plans. The California Auto Insurance Agency company supports daily use of its national locator system to display pricing to motor vehicle owners. The company support for vehicle insurance, auto parts and other purchased services is helping more consumers over the Internet this year.