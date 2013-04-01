Car Insurance Quotes Website AutoInsuranceRatesHQ.com Is Launched by Entrepreneurial 18-Year-Old

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- AutoInsuranceRatesHQ.com recently launched its user-friendly website that allows drivers to quickly compare car insurance quotes, all from the comfort of home. In addition to being incredibly easy to use, what helps set the website apart from other auto insurance quote comparison sites is the young man who founded it.



At just 18 years of age, the founder of AutoInsuranceRatesHQ.com has enjoyed such immediate and overwhelming success with his website, he was able to quit his job at a local supermarket and hire two of his best friends to help him run his new company.



Like many teenagers, the founder of AutoInsuranceRatesHQ.com couldn’t wait to start driving. As soon as he was legally able to, he got his learner’s permit and then his driver’s license. In order to help pay for his car insurance, his parents asked him to take on a part-time job bagging groceries after school. When he asked them how much extra it would cost to add him to their policy, he was astounded at their reply.



“I was expecting my folks to say that it cost maybe an extra $200 or so a year to put me on their policy, but when they said it was over $1,000, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.



“I know studies show that guys like me are more likely to get in accidents and everything, but I’m a safe and careful driver. To add on that much more to my parent’s policy just seemed really unfair.”



After talking to several of his high school buddies, the young driver realized he was far from alone. In fact, some of his friends’ parents were paying even more to add them to their policies.



The entire experience frustrated the teenager so much, he decided to open his own company that would help other drivers just like him as well as their parents shop around, compare quotes and ultimately save money by finding cheap car insurance.



After speaking with his parents about the idea and receiving their blessing, the 18-year-old launched AutoInsuranceRatesHQ.com. Almost immediately, the website became a huge hit with people from all walks of life who are trying to save money by spending less on their car insurance.



“The economy has hit a lot of people really hard, and it’s been great knowing that my website is helping them save money,” the founder noted, adding that all drivers—not just teenagers—are more than welcome to visit his site to get free online quotes from a variety of major car insurance companies.



“I tried to make the site as easy as possible to use. All that people have to do is enter in their zip code, their age, if they are a homeowner and already insured and click on the bright red ‘compare quotes’ button. Right away, they will get a variety of quotes right on their computer or tablet screen.”



Although running his own company has been hard work, the founder of AutoInsuranceRatesHQ.com said it has all been worth it.



“Reading the nice feedback that people leave about my site and knowing I’m helping them save money has been really amazing.”



About AutoInsuranceRatesHQ.com

AutoInsuranceRatesHQ.com is a website that is devoted to helping drivers of all ages save money on their car insurance. Visitors to the site can get free comparison quotes from a variety of auto insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://autoinsurancerateshq.com