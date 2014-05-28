Car Insurance Rates and Quote Comparisons Are Available from New Website Costely.com

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Costely, a company that offers drivers helpful information about car insurance rates and quote comparisons from hundreds of auto insurance companies across the country, has just launched their new and user-friendly website at http://www.costely.com.



In addition to sample quotes, Costely.com provides visitors to the site with in-depth data and analysis of various driver scenarios that take into account different states insurance rates. In addition, the site provide various state specific information such as requirements, population, uninsured drivers, stolen cars and others that influence insurance premium. This information, which has been collected from public official and private sources, can help drivers compare and contrast the various rate samples, and see for themselves how much money they might be able to save. The data covers 32 states and over 400 cities across the United States and includes the average, lowest and highest rates for the different locations, information about state specific insurance requirements, and data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other organizations.



While many people would like to pay less for their auto insurance, they may not be sure how to go about it. Comparing car insurance rates has traditionally involved spending a lot of time calling a variety of companies or visiting numerous websites. This process can leave drivers feeling confused and overwhelmed. By launching Costely.com, a team of auto insurance experts hopes to create a one-stop auto insurance quotes comparison shop that can help people determine which company has the best rate for them.



“We provide a wealth of auto insurance figures, estimates and full case scenarios by available state and cities to help you compare rates,” Steve Parker, the company spokesperson noted, adding that by using Costely.com, people can instantly get estimates on how much particular user groups pay for their coverage in their state and city.



“If you need good car insurance advise, backed by solid official data and great coverage that doesn't break your budget, you are in the right place.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Costely.com is welcome to visit the new website; there, they can browse through the vast amount of information and driver scenarios on the site. If they wish, they may enter in their zip code to get a free, no-obligation auto insurance quote.



About Costely.com

Costely.com was founded by a team of auto insurance experts who became frustrated by an expensive and ambiguous auto insurance market. They set out to analyze thousands of rates from hundreds of auto insurance companies, combine data from multiple public and private sources and offer their customers the best options available. Their ultimate goal is to create the best balance of meeting custom insurance requirements and cheap car insurance rates. For more information, please visit http://www.costely.com/



Costely Insurance

30520 Rancho California Rd.

Temecula, CA 92591