Car Insurance Rates Publishes Infographics to Make Finding the Best Deal Easier Than Ever

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Car insurance is a necessity for everyone who drives, and is a legal requirement to be on the road. Understandably, this necessity can cause headaches for individuals on a tight budget, and therefore need the best deal. Car Insurance Rates is an industry leader in providing effective advice, guidance and no obligation quotes for those who want to get the best out of insurance providers. Their new website design now puts infographic content front and center to explain their core concepts to their audience in new ways.



The infographics include key categories like Selecting the Right Coverage & Carrier, Personal & Vehicular Insurance Factors and Vehicle Accidents, Incidents, and Auto Insurance Claims. These are the first of the sections of their popular Vehicle Insurance Guide to be converted to the new format, which aims to convey information as economically as possible.



The site also includes a free, no obligation quotation system that allows users to compare major insurance provides and put into immediate effect the lessons learned from the site and see the difference in quotes from theirs and other price comparison sites. Car Insurance Rates aims to be the most complete resource available online.



A spokesperson for Car Insurance Rates explained, “People process information in different ways, with the categories falling roughly between visual, auditory and kinesthetic learners. In order to convey our information economically and effectively to the largest number of people, infographics have allowed us to break down our content to its core elements and convey them most effectively to the greatest number of people. In the 21st century, there is an especially pertinent need to be able to quickly absorb information, and we are meeting that need.”



About Car Insurance Rates

Car Insurance Rates is the ultimate online resource for auto insurance. They provide company reviews, vehicle purchasing advice, claims help, valuable information on all types of policies, and more. If users are looking to receive free, no obligation quotes on another insurance type, they need simply complete the short application on the website. Partnering with the best companies, Car Insurance Rates get users the timeliest, most affordable rate quotes available. For more information, please visit: http://www.carinsurancerates.com/