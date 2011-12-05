Car Insurance Rates Responds to Accident Report

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- CarInsuranceRates.com, a site offering free quotes on car insurance, reports information gathered from its affiliated insurers that indicates a dramatic spike in the number of claims stemming from accidents involving deer. Most commonly, the insurers report, the claims result from collisions with deer, but many also related to accidents caused by drivers swerving into another vehicle to avoid hitting a deer.



“That our insurers see an increase in the number of deer-related collisions this time of year is not surprising. Usually, the number of deer-related accidents is highly seasonal because mating season is when deer are most active and most unpredictable. Mating season usually begins towards the end of the fall and lasts through the beginning of winter. Drivers tend to forget to use caution during this time, and as a result, claims skyrocket,” said Nathan Ackerman, spokesman for Car Insurance Rates.



Insurers say the deer problem is especially acute in Midwestern states, where thousands of vehicular accidents involving the animals take place every year. For example, in Illinois in 2010, ten people died as a result of a deer/auto accident, and more than 600 were injured. The CIRS site hopes to reduce these alarming statistics by raising drivers’ awareness of when mating season begins so they can take extra precautions on the road during that time.



“October through December are usually the riskiest times for deer/vehicle collisions. Drivers in rural and semi-rural areas should be vigilant during these months, particularly if they are driving at dawn or dusk when the animals tend to be most active. We hope making the reports of our insurance partners known to our visitors will help them realize and mitigate the risk of a deer collision. Most importantly, we want to urge our visitors not to swerve into other traffic if a collision with a deer is otherwise unavoidable. The best strategy then is just to slow down as much as possible before the collision occurs,” explained Mr. Ackerman.