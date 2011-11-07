Car Insurance Rates Responds to US Auto Sales Growth Report

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- Several automobile manufacturers are reporting an increase in sales during October. Light vehicle sales in the US saw an increase of 7.5% last month, according to Zacks Equity Research. CarInsuranceRates.com company spokesperson Nathan Ackerman said the increase in sales has translated to online consumer car insurance quote inquiries.



“We see a strong correlation between the recent reports and the growing volume of quote inquiries,” Ackerman said. “There have not been too many bright spots in the auto industry as of late, so it is encouraging to see these favorable reports coming out.”



Car Insurance Rates recently introduced a new section of the site that explains the quote comparison process in greater detail and outlines ways to save money on coverage. Ackerman said the new section has been met with much acclaim and the growth is a testament to the measures the company has made to be a car insurance resource leader.



“We take great pride in the site as a comprehensive resource for auto insurance customers,” Ackerman said. “The feedback we have received has played an integral role in producing the most recent site update.”



Consumers can compare car insurance quotes by completing one simple form located at CarInsuranceRates.com.



