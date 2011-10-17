Car Insurance Rates Site Emphasizes Easy Insurance Quote Process

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2011 -- Popular car insurance resource site CarInsuranceRates.com has unveiled a new quote resource section of the site that outlines the process of receiving multiple car insurance quotes delivered quickly by completing a simple form located on the site’s homepage. In addition to providing these free quotes, the site also features many car insurance related articles and columns.



“We have made it even easier to get car insurance quotes quickly and securely,” Public Relations Manager Nathan Ackerman said in a recent telephone interview. “Consumers are wary of reports highlighting the skyrocketing trend of car insurance premiums, and I don’t blame them one bit.”



Ackerman added that the site has seen a sharp increase in traffic during the summer months as drivers have been examining ways to cut costs and maximize each dollar spent. “Our policy selection and management section of the site is an invaluable resource as it gives you total control to optimize your policy. This type of control is vital as policies are not one-size-fits-all products.”



The policy selection and management guide includes a breakdown of coverage types, tips for managing the cost of a policy, and a comparison resource. For more information, visit Car Insurance Rates or call 888-426-1093. You can also “like” Car Insurance Rates on Facebook or follow Carinsurancerts on Twitter.