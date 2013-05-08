Car Insurance Website Comments About Increased Online Buyers

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- A shift in trend towards people using online services to book car insurance has emerged, the majority of people are using the World Wide Web to buy motor insurance according to a recent report from www.icicilombard.com



“There are many reasons behind this but people feel much more comfortable with online ordering services these days ” ICICI



To back this up a report was recently published in a UK newspaper stating that nearly 50% of the population of the country used online services to buy motor insurance. These figures are thought to reflect in a similar way with many other countries too.



The internet is defined as one of the best sources to find car insurance plans. With the progression of technology and an increased consumer confidence, people are preferring to search for their best deal online. It seems the public are least likely to visit local shops and services in person.



A Recent Customer said:



"Buying your insurance online was hassle free and very easy am sure will continue to buy travel insurance from ICICI Lombard going forward".



Obviously its always important to check the authenticity of insurance websites and do a little research before, ICICI Lombard boast many awards and have an extensive history of insurance services available to view on their website.



ICICI Lombard also have a range of offers and discounts which are updated daily, with these promotions in place this further encourages people to use their services to book online.



About ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd.

ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd. is the largest private sector general insurance company in India with a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs. 5,358 crore for the year ended March 31, 2012. The company issued over 76 lakh policies and settled over 44 lakh claims and has a claim disposal ratio of 99% (percentage of claims settled against claims reported) as on March 31, 2012.



