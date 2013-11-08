Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Car Leasing Market in Central and Eastern Europe 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Car Leasing market in Central and Eastern Europe to grow at a CAGR of 2.82 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the strong demand for small and new cars. The Car Leasing market in Central and Eastern Europe has also been witnessing technological innovations in car manufacturing. However, the stringent regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Car Leasing Market in Central and Eastern Europe 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Central and Eastern Europe; it also covers the Car Leasing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AK Sberegatel'nyi Bank Rossiyskoy Federatsii OAO, Unicredit Bank ZAO, Alfa Bank, and VTB Bank OJSC.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are OJSC VEB-Leasing, Gazprombank, and LeasePlan.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145539/car-leasing-market-in-central-and-eastern-europe-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###