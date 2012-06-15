Car Loan Calculator Widgets and Plugins Add Value to Car Dealership, Lender Websites

Citrus Heights, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- For those people in the market for a car, new research from Experian Automotive shows it may now be easier to receive financing with better interest rates than in past years.



Analyzing the first quarter of 2012, the report from Experian Automotive found auto loan interest rates were lower year-over-year and longer loan terms made it possible for car buyers to have lower monthly payments.



While this is good news for both car buyers and car dealerships, before a person can purchase or lease a car, they need to determine what they can afford.



Offering a simple, free car loan calculator, lease calculator and affordability calculator, buyers can visit CarLoanCalculator.me to quickly estimate the total loan amount best suited for their budget. Car dealers and small lenders can also implement these calculators on their websites by taking advantage of the site’s recently upgraded free loan widgets and new WordPress Plugins.



With the site’s latest update, each of the three loan widgets load faster and are compatible with a wider range of website platforms and themes, making them the ultimate add-in for car dealerships and lenders.



Additionally, the site added new WordPress Plugins to give companies the ability to display a loan, lease or affordability calculator as the main centerpiece of a web page rather than as a small add-on that runs across the whole website.



According to CarLoanCalculator.me, “Our recently updated loan widgets and WordPress Plugins allow both car dealers and small lenders to provide added-value to their customers without having to spend a dime.”



The site’s car loan calculator allows buyers to enter an estimated vehicle price, down payment amount, trade-in value, amount of money owed on the trade-in, projected interest rate and sales tax, length of loan and loan start date. Once submitted, the system calculates the estimated monthly and annual payments broken down by principal and interest paid, and shows the remaining balance.



For those people interested in leasing rather than purchasing, the lease calculator breaks down a person’s estimated payments, as well as their monthly depreciation charges and finance charges.



The site’s affordability calculator allows buyers to enter their desired monthly payment to back-in to their optimal loan amount.



For more information or to implement one of the site’s free loan widgets or WordPress Plugins, visit http://www.CarLoanCalculator.me



About CarLoanCalculator.me

CarLoanCalculator.me was created with the mission to provide the finest car loan calculator on the web. Since its inception, the company has expanded their offerings to include both an affordability calculator and car lease calculator along with widgetized versions of each for use on external websites.