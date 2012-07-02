Car Loans Australia Launches Fully Redesigned Website CarLoansAustralia.com.au

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Car Loans Australia is pleased to announce the launch of their fully redesigned new website CarLoansAustralia.com.au. Car Loans Australia has been providing the best car finance and car loan packages throughout Australia for the last five years.



Just as in most areas of the world, securing an affordable car loan with favorable terms in Australia can often be difficult without the support of people and organizations that understand the system, the language of loans and what is actually available. For the last five years, Car Loans Australia has been working to remove those barriers for car buyers by providing some of the best car finance and car loan packages in the country.



The leading company has now redesigned their website to make the process even easier and understandable with more straightforward language, easier navigation and the addition of a new loan calculator. “Our mission has always been to make getting car finance a friendly, professional, efficient experience, and the redesign of our website is intended to further that mission,” said a CarLoansAustralia.com.au specialist.



From New Car Loans, Novated Leases, Commercial Hire Purchases and even Bad Credit Loans, Car Loans Australia can help Australian drivers get the right loan at the best rate. Car Loans Australia provides low, fixed car loan rates, loan terms from 2-7 years, free roadside assistance, flexible repayment options, instant online approvals and discount car insurance. Their lenders include Esanda (ANZ), GE Money, Liberty, and Capital Finance.



As part of the Fleet Choice Group, Car Loans Australia benefits from their large buying power. “Quite simply, because of the amount of loans we do with our financiers, they give us the best rates to ensure we keep using them,” said the specialist.



The Car loans Australia redesigned website provides detailed information on each type of loan, the suitability for each type of buyer and the benefits that they bring in simple language. Consumers can take advantage of the redesigned website’s new handy online car loan calculator to estimate their loan based on their own individual factors. Once a consumer decides to get car financing, one of their expertly trained consultants makes contact to work out the best possible solution. For more information, please visit http://www.carloansaustralia.com.au



About Car Loans Australia

Based in Sydney, Australia, Car Loans Australia has been providing the best car finance and car loan packages throughout Australia for the last five years. They specialize in new car loans, novated leases, commercial hire purchases and bad credit loans. The company provides low fixed car loan rates, variable terms from 2-7 years, flexible repayment options and more. As part of the Fleet Choice Group, the company has the buying power to find the best deal from their panel of leading Australian car financiers.