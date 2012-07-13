"Car manufacturing - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Car manufacturing - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Car manufacturing - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Car manufacturing industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the car manufacturing industry and had a total market value of $211,756.3 million in 2011.
China was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 24.2% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the car manufacturing industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $113,053.8 million in 2011.
China is expected to lead the car manufacturing industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $187,976.3 million in 2016.
Why you should buy this report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
Market Definition
The passenger cars manufacturers market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies.
The volume represents the quantity of completely built up (CBU) cars in the particular country/region.
Passenger cars are defined as motor vehicles with at least four wheels, used for the transport of passengers, and comprising no more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Car manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Car Manufacturing - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Motorcycle Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide