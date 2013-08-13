Car Owners Can Now Instantly Sell Their Cars and Receive on Spot Cash Through CashInAnyCar.co.uk

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Cash in Any Car offers a unique opportunity to all car owners of instantly selling their cars and receiving on spot cash. The company is also providing free quotes through their online platform where upon filling up a simple form regarding the details of the car to be sold, an accurate value of the car will be given. The company even has a best price guarantee and buys any types of vehicles regardless of their model, age and condition.



The company informed that their buying process is based on 3 simple steps – Online Valuation, Appointment and Payment. The first step of online car valuation requires the car owners to enter few details of the car on the company’s official website through which an accurate value of the car will be given. The car valuation/quotes are completely free and the company even encourages all individuals looking to sell their cars to avail them so that they can compare the prices offered for their car. The second step of appointment involves physical inspection of the car at the owner’s convenience. The inspection can be done either at the car owner’s garage or at the company’s local showroom. Cash in Any Car even collects the car from anyplace the owner finds suitable and gives it back after inspection, which is a very rare service. The third and final step involves the payment, which can also be done in numerous ways. One is of getting instant cash on the spot in any location whether it is home or office. Another way is to through a bank transfer to any nominated UK bank account. Further details of the process can viewed in the how to sell my car section on the website.



Cash in Any Car offers a unique comprehensive service which is concentrated on satisfying the customers and ensuring that every procedure is done at their convenience only. Apart from instantly providing payment and offering elite customer service, the company’s best price guarantee is a rarity and is its cornerstone. Many clients have stated that they looked through many options before selling their car eventually to Cash in Any Car due to their highest price offer.



Since Cash in Any Car is now an established organization with over 25 years of industry experience. The company has numerous highly experienced technicians, who take upmost care of the cars during inspections and professional finance specialists, who can even take care of any outstanding amount on car loans making sure that the loan is absolutely cleared once the car is sold.



About Cash in Any Car

Cash in Any Car is one of the leading companies that enables individuals to sell their cars swiftly online. The company is providing a unique selling method in which car owners can immediately sell their cars and receive on spot cash. Through the online platform, http://cashinanycar.co.uk/, further details of how to instantly sell a car can be viewed. The company is also providing free quote/valuation of the car to be sold, which can be availed by filling a simple online form.



For more information about Free Car Valuation, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of cashinanycar.co.uk, please call at +44 (0)24 7668 2672 or email to support@cashinanycar.co.uk.