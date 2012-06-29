Car Owners Extend Their Warranty Coverage Thanks to DirectBuyWarranty.com

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Most Americans rely on their vehicles in order to get to work every day and run their daily errands. Without their vehicles, these day-to-day tasks would be impossible to achieve. That is why it is so stressful when cars break down or have maintenance problems. Most car owners want to get car problems fixed as soon as possible, but these repairs can end up being very costly.



One trend among car owners is to purchase extended warranties that provide additional years of coverage past the original warranties. This can save the car owner a lot of money once the car begins to encounter problems that need to be fixed. By visiting a website called DirectBuyWarranty.com, a car owner can find all the necessary information concerning the purchase of an extended auto warranty.



According to DirectBuyWarranty.com, extended warranties are becoming more important as even the most standard model cars get more sophisticated. “In the last decade the Automotive Industry has seen a dramatic increase in both parts and hourly repair costs that are unfortunately unavoidable during the life of your vehicle. Today’s vehicles are comprised of 75% electrical and high-tech components that make them almost impossible for the do-it-yourself mechanic to fix,” the website states.



At DirectBuyWarranty.com, car owners can learn all about this auto warranty administrator and why it was named the number one auto warranty company by the Consumer Auto Warranty Agency and the Auto Warranty Bureau. Visitors to the website can also learn about the benefits of extended auto warranties and the various plans — each with different kinds of coverage — offered by Directbuywarranty.com.



Interested consumers can get free custom quotes online just by entering the make, model, year and mileage of their cars. They can also find specific pages dedicated to their cars’ makes, like Ford, Volvo, GMC and Hyundai. The website also enables repair facilities to read about all the benefits of working with Direct Buy Warranty.



Because Direct Buy Warranty always has car owners in mind, the website offers auto warranty reviews and a free roadside assistance app. Plus, consumers can use the VIN search feature on the website in order to get vehicle history reports on cars before or after buying.



The DirectBuyWarranty.com website gives car owners the tools to avoid headaches and big expenses when their cars break down.



About DirectBuyWarranty.com

DirectBuyWarranty.com is an auto warranty administrator with one of the largest customer bases in the U.S. Directbuywarranty.com is the cheapest and most reliable auto warranty company in the United States.



