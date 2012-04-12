Car Owners in Chicago Turn to Automotive Locksmith, Omega Locksmith for Fast, Affordable Service

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- It is every person’s nightmare; finishing a grueling day of work only to find the keys to their car are locked inside, leaving them stranded. But thanks to the advent of smartphones, finding a locksmith online is a relatively simple and quick process.



However, figuring out which locksmith company is legit and trustworthy is a different situation. Over the past several years there have been more than 1,000 complaints placed with the Better Business Bureau against illegitimate locksmiths who have shown up late, charged outrageous fees and even damaged customers’ personal property.



But not all locksmiths are bad. And veteran Chicago locksmith, Omega Locksmith, continues to impress customers with their speedy, affordable services.



Featuring 24-hour emergency locksmith services, 365 days a year, Omega Locksmith recently launched their website OmegaLocksmith.com to further help customers in need of a highly trained automotive locksmith, fast. Specializing in keys for cars, Omega Locksmith can assist people with just about any automotive locksmith request, including lost car keys, computer chip keys, laser cut keys, transponder keys, VATS keys, motorcycle keys and keys typically only available through car dealers. Fully licensed and insured, the company also helps customers with broken keys, broken ignitions, vehicle re-keys and immobilizer reflashing for a variety of automobile makes and models.



Serving the Chicago area and West Suburbs, Omega Locksmith says customers can feel assured they are receiving the highest quality service, at the most cost-effective rates.



“Our highly trained, automotive locksmiths in Chicago are licensed and focused on first class service and have access to the latest technology and equipment available on the market today,” said Jose Hernandez, owner of Omega Locksmith.



Whether a person accidentally locks their keys in their car, loses their car keys or breaks their OEM programmed key, Omega Locksmith provides the services necessary to rectify the situation. The company fills the gap for a much-needed Chicago locksmith specializing in automotive services.



And due to their superior customer service and guaranteed price quotes, they company has received high praise from past car owners.



Jason, a past customer who lost his Honda transponder keys, called Omega Locksmith and was extremely happy with the service they provided.



“They arrived quickly, were courteous, professional, and didn't talk to me like I was stupid,” said Jason. “And thankfully, they did not charge me an outrageous sum for replacing my transponder keys.”



For more information, visit http://www.OmegaLocksmith.com



About Omega Locksmith

Located in the City of Chicago, Omega Locksmith provides customers with high quality automotive locksmith services, including lost car keys, computer chip keys, laser cut keys, VATS keys, motorcycle keys and much more. The company is fully licensed and insured and is available 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. For more information, visit their website at http://www.omegalocksmith.com or give them a call at 773-277-5625 today to set up an appointment.