The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Car Rental and Leasing Market includes: Localiza-Rent a Car [Brazil], Eco Rent a Car [India], The Hertz [United States], Europcar [France], Al Futtaim [United Arab Emirates], GlobalCARS [Australia], Sixt [Germany], Avis Budget [United States], Carzonrent [India]



Car rental or leasing is a service provided by car rental agencies that rents or leases vehicles for fixed amount of time. Mostly, these services operate from airport or nearest locations. Service providers usually charge additional amount which they return once the service is over. Renting is a done for short duration while leasing can be extended to years with an option of purchasing the vehicle at the end of the lasing period.



Car Rental and Leasing Market Segmentation:

by Platform (Offline Access, Mobile Application, Others), Location (Intercity, Intracity, On-Airport, Others)



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Advanced Digital Technologies in Car Rental Services

Ability to Provide Cost-effective Solution



Market Trends:

Focus on Introducing Value-for-money Car Rental Services

Shift From Brands to Class



Opportunities:

Development of New Mobility Concept by Key Players

Growth in Tourism Industry

Improving Customer Service and Transparency



Challenges:

Volatility in Crude Oil Prices and Stringent Emission Norms

Establishing Brand Awareness

Market Development Activities:

March 2018 - : Daimler Mobility Services acquired 25% stake in car2go Europe GmbH from joint venture partner Europcar Group. Car2go had its presence in Europe, North America and China.



Global Car Rental and Leasing Market, Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

The report offers valuable insights into the impact of key players on the market, including their size, industry overview, and product offerings. To evaluate the expansion of these players, the report examines their recent advancements in the field. Covering all major geographical regions and sub-regions worldwide, the report specifically focuses on the market size, market shares, and competitive landscape of the Car Rental and Leasing industry, as well as sales and growth opportunities within these regions. Additionally, the report analyzes the upstream and downstream activities of market players, including their production and distribution channels, as well as product cost analysis. The report highlights critical information and factual data regarding market drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and future prospects.



