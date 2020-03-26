Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Car Rental Business Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Rental Business Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Rental Business. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Avis Budget Group, Inc. (United States), Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd. (India), Enterprise Holdings Inc. (United States), Europcar (France), The Hertz Corporation (United States), Sixt Rent a Car (Germany), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), Localiza (Brazil), Eco Rent a Car (India), Budget Rent a Car System, Inc. (United States) and German Rent a Car (Dubai). According to AMA, the Global Car Rental Business market is expected to see growth rate of 11.32% and may see market size of USD164.24 Billion by 2024.



Car rental market players are adopting some of the cost-effective schemes, such as leasing cars from their owners for a period of three years and then putting these cars on rental through app-based bookings. Additionally, car rentals also contributes to control the pollution level by reducing the volumetric sales of owned vehicles. Online rental car booking are recently trending in the market. Rising disposable income ultimately increases tourism industry that will have positive impact on the car rental market. Increase in investment by global funds & players opting for aggregator-based business model further fueling the market growth. Automobile companies are moving towards development of green vehicles to control the rise in pollution level. Car rental industry also contributes significantly in the reduction of the air pollution level.



Market Drivers

- Enriched road infrastructure around the globe

- Continuously Growing travel and tourism industry



Market Trend

- Customization of travel trips through internet

- Offering discounts on online booking



Restraints

- Unstable prices of gasoline and petroleum products

- Large number of alternatives



Opportunities

- Increasing standard of living due to rising disposable income

- Adaptability of Online reservations and bookings



The Global Car Rental Business Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs), Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Economy Cars, Executive Cars, Luxury Cars), Application (On-airport Rentals, Off-airport Rentals)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



