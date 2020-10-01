Car Rental Business Market Is Set to See Revolutionary Growth in Decade : Avis Budget, Carzonrent, Enterprise Holdings

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The Global Car Rental Business Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Avis Budget Group, Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar, The Hertz Corporation, Sixt Rent a Car, Uber Technologies Inc., Localiza, Eco Rent a Car, Budget Rent a Car System, Inc., German Rent a Car



Definition:

Car rental market players are adopting some of the cost-effective schemes, such as leasing cars from their owners for a period of three years and then putting these cars on rental through app-based bookings. Additionally, car rentals also contributes to control the pollution level by reducing the volumetric sales of owned vehicles. Online rental car booking are recently trending in the market. Rising disposable income ultimately increases tourism industry that will have positive impact on the car rental market. Increase in investment by global funds & players opting for aggregator-based business model further fueling the market growth. Automobile companies are moving towards development of green vehicles to control the rise in pollution level. Car rental industry also contributes significantly in the reduction of the air pollution level.



The Car Rental Business Market is segmented by following:

Study by Type (Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs), Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Economy Cars, Executive Cars, Luxury Cars), Application (On-airport Rentals, Off-airport Rentals)



Market Trends:

Customization of travel trips through internet

Offering discounts on online booking



Market Drivers:

Enriched road infrastructure around the globe

Continuously Growing travel and tourism industry



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Car Rental Business Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Car Rental Business Market

The report highlights Car Rental Business market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Car Rental Business market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Objective of the Study

- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Car Rental Business Market.

- To classify and forecast the Global Car Rental Business Market based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

- To identify drivers, challenges, trend, restraints and opportunity for the Global Car Rental Business Market.

- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc.

- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Car Rental Business Market.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Car Rental Business Market

Chapter 05 – Global Car Rental Business Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Car Rental Business Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Car Rental Business market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Car Rental Business Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Car Rental Business Market

Chapter 09 – Global Car Rental Business Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Car Rental Business Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



