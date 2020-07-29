Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Car Rental Business Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Car Rental Business Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Avis Budget Group, Inc. (United States), Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd. (India), Enterprise Holdings Inc. (United States), Europcar (France), The Hertz Corporation (United States), Sixt Rent a Car (Germany), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), Localiza (Brazil), Eco Rent a Car (India), Budget Rent a Car System, Inc. (United States), German Rent a Car (Dubai)



Definition:

Car rental market players are adopting some of the cost-effective schemes, such as leasing cars from their owners for a period of three years and then putting these cars on rental through app-based bookings. Additionally, car rentals also contributes to control the pollution level by reducing the volumetric sales of owned vehicles. Online rental car booking are recently trending in the market. Rising disposable income ultimately increases tourism industry that will have positive impact on the car rental market. Increase in investment by global funds & players opting for aggregator-based business model further fueling the market growth. Automobile companies are moving towards development of green vehicles to control the rise in pollution level. Car rental industry also contributes significantly in the reduction of the air pollution level.



Market Drivers

- Enriched road infrastructure around the globe

- Continuously Growing travel and tourism industry



Market Trend

- Customization of travel trips through internet

- Offering discounts on online booking



Market Restraints:

- Unstable prices of gasoline and petroleum products

- Large number of alternatives



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing standard of living due to rising disposable income

- Adaptability of Online reservations and bookings



If you are involved in the Global Car Rental Business industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented: Study by Type (Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs), Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Economy Cars, Executive Cars, Luxury Cars), Application (On-airport Rentals, Off-airport Rentals)



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Car Rental Business Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Car Rental Business market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Car Rental Business market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Car Rental Business market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



