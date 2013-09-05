Car Rental in China: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Economic development in China slowed down during 2012, which resulted in a less robust value growth in car rental over the course of the year. The 25% current value growth recorded in car rental in 2012 was much lower than the 62% current value growth recorded in the category during 2011. To make matters even worse, more of China's major cities introduced caps on the purchase of cars in a bid to ease traffic congestion towards the end of the review period. Guangzhou, a major city in southern...
Euromonitor International's Car Rental in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Car Rental by Category, Car Rental by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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