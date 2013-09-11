Car Rental in Finland - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Car Rental in Finland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Car rental value grew by 1% reaching sales of EUR75 million in 2012, while the number of transactions was faster at 2% totalling 300,000. The average length of car rental was down for both business and leisure travel. This explained the lower value growth in comparison to transactions.
Euromonitor International's Car Rental in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Car Rental by Category, Car Rental by Channel.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in China to 2016
- Car Rental in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook
- Car Rental in the Czech Republic to 2016: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Russia to 2016: Market Databook
- Car Rental in France to 2016: Market Databook
- Car Rental in the Philippines to 2016: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Peru to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Norway to 2017: Market Databook
- Car Rental in Hong Kong to 2017: Market Databook