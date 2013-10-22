"Car Rental in New Zealand" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Car Rental in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- During 2011, New Zealand's hosting of the IRB Rugby World Cup was a major driver of growth in car rental, resulting in car rental increasing in current value by 4% in 2011. Growth in car rental was negative in 2012 as the category returned to pre-2011 levels of demand, resulting in falling value sales and transactions volume over the course of the year. Nonetheless, the ongoing rebuild of the Christchurch central business district and much of its eastern suburbs continued to support growth...
Euromonitor International's Car Rental in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Car Rental by Category, Car Rental by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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