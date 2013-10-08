Car Rental in South Africa - New Market Research Report

New Transportation market report from Euromonitor International: "Car Rental in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Business car rental remained the key driver of overall growth in car rental during 2012. The ever rising cost of living in South Africa continued to compromise demand for leisure car rental during 2012, and this lack of dynamism was one of the main reasons for business car rental accounting for more than half of total car rental retail value sales in 2012. Business car rental comprised 52% of total car rental retail value sales in South Africa in 2012, with leisure car rental accounting for...
Euromonitor International's Car Rental in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental by Category, Car Rental by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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