Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Car Rental in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Car rental value sales rose by 3% in 2012 to over GBP1.2 billion, maintaining the positive growth which started in 2010, after the drop of 10% registered in 2009. Despite the positive growth registered over the 2010-2012 period, revenues in 2012 remained below the peak reached in 2008, as economic uncertainty continues to hamper consumer confidence and business travel remains subdued. The Olympic Games did not produce expected results as numbers of transactions were down during the event, while...
Euromonitor International's Car Rental in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental by Category, Car Rental by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in Saudi Arabia to 2016
- The Future of Car Rental in Saudi Arabia to 2016: Market Profile
- Travel and Tourism in the United Kingdom
- In-Car Entertainment in the United Kingdom
- Travel and Tourism in New Zealand to 2017
- The Future of the Haircare Market in the UK to 2017
- The Future of the Skincare Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- Facial Care Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the UK to 2017
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in the UK to 2017