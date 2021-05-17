Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Car Rental Insurance Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Car Rental Insurance Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Players in This Report Include:

Allianz (Germany), State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (United States), ShouQi (China), Allstate (United States), BCS Insurance (United States), Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group (United States), Citigroup (United States), American Express (United States), Manitoba Public Insurance (Canada), Cover Genius Pty Ltd (Australia),



AMA released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Global Car Rental Insurance Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.



The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market.



Brief Overview on Car Rental Insurance:

Car Rental insurance is a solution that provides primary coverage that covered collision, loss, and damage, or any other emergency assistance. The service benefits include collision damage waiver, trip interruption, baggage damage, 24/7 assistance, and many others. With the development in the car rental services is driving huge growth in this market.



Car Rental Insurance Market Segmentation:

by Application (Personal, Enterprise), Sales Channels (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, Digital, Others), Technology (Blockchain, Insurance Analytics, Others), Coverage (Collision Insurance, Theft and Damage Insurance, Others)



Market Drivers:

- Development in Services of Car Rental

- The Rising Demand for the Commercial Vehicles

Market Trends:

- Increasing Number of New Market Entrants

- Development in Technology

Market Challenges:

- Lack of Consumer Awareness



Market Opportunities:

- Development in the Insurance Industry

- Advancement in the Automotive & Transportation Sector

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Rental Insurance Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



