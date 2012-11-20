Car Rental Market in the US 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Car Rental market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing international visitors to the US. The Car Rental Market in the US has also been witnessing technology driving new services. However, the decline in corporate travel could pose the biggest challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Car Rental Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Car Rental market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Avis Budget Group Inc., Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., and The Hertz Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Fox Rent A Car Inc., Zipcar Inc., Payless Car Rental System Inc., ACE Rent A Car, Rent-A-Wreck of America, and Triangle Rent-A-Car Inc.

