Car Rental Market in the US 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Car Rental market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing international visitors to the US. The Car Rental Market in the US has also been witnessing technology driving new services. However, the decline in corporate travel could pose the biggest challenge to the growth of this market.



The Car Rental Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Car Rental market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Avis Budget Group Inc., Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., and The Hertz Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Fox Rent A Car Inc., Zipcar Inc., Payless Car Rental System Inc., ACE Rent A Car, Rent-A-Wreck of America, and Triangle Rent-A-Car Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will be the growth rate?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Automotive series includes reports on the Motorcycle Market, Tire Market, Car Rental Market, Electric Vehicle Market, Telematics Market, Radiator Market, Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Automotive Battery Market, Passenger Vehicle Market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91676/car-rental-market-in-the-us-2011-2015.html