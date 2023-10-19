NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2023 -- The Latest survey report on Global Car Rental Services Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The market Study is segmented by key region that is accelerating the marketization. The analysts of the study have garnered extensive research methodologies and data sources (i.e Secondary & Primary Sources) in order to generate collective and useful information that delivers latest market undercurrents and industry trends. The study covers analysis by key business segments, application and countries of major regions that includes like North America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Mediterranean & Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia and Rest of World. The list of players that are profiled in the study includes Enterprise Holdings (United States), Localiza - Rent a Car (Brazil), Eco Rent a Car (India), The Hertz Corporation (United States), Europcar (France), Al Futtaim (United Arab Emirates), GlobalCARS (Australia), Sixt (Germany), Avis Budget (United States), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Car Rental Services

Car rentals are termed as car services which are offered by the players to common people for a particular duration of time at a particular agreed amount. Some of the factors like the integration of advanced technologies like GPS & digital transaction, and real-time monitoring, are playing a crucial role in the growth of the car rental services market. Various travelers across the globe demanding high quality and travel services which are reliable for their tours. Some of the leading car rental service providers are giving quality services and promoting their brands at the airports and this is helping customers for adopting their services. Growing demand for car sharing, an increase in the number of business travelers, and growth of megacities are some of the reasons that is leading to a huge growth in the car rental service industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (In-State Service, Out of States Service), Application (Intercity, Intracity, On-Airport, Others), Car (Luxury Cars, Executive Cars, Economy Cars, SUVs, MUVS)



Market Trends:

Integration of advanced technologies such as real-time monitoring, GPS and digital transaction

Leading companies are adopting green car rentals



Opportunities:

Penetration of information technology in the car rental industry for simpler, reliable, easier, and safer reservations



Market Drivers:

Upsurge in travel and tourism activities coupled with improving road infrastructure

Rise in disposable incomes, surge in leisure and business trips and increasing investments by the global players



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



