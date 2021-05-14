Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Car Rental Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Rental Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Rental Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Enterprise Holdings (United States), Localiza - Rent a Car (Brazil), Eco Rent a Car (India), The Hertz Corporation (United States), Europcar (France), Al Futtaim (United Arab Emirates), GlobalCARS (Australia), Sixt (Germany), Avis Budget (United States), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States).



Car rentals are termed as car services which are offered by the players to common people for a particular duration of time at a particular agreed amount. Some of the factors like the integration of advanced technologies like GPS & digital transaction, and real-time monitoring, are playing a crucial role in the growth of the car rental services market. Various travelers across the globe demanding high quality and travel services which are reliable for their tours. Some of the leading car rental service providers are giving quality services and promoting their brands at the airports and this is helping customers for adopting their services. Growing demand for car sharing, an increase in the number of business travelers, and growth of megacities are some of the reasons that is leading to a huge growth in the car rental service industry.

Sixt SE, a prominent player in the car rental market launched a mobility app in order to facilitate customers with several other services and boost personalization.

The Hertz Corporation incorporated the use of an online platform called the Hertz Fast Lane in their services. This platform helps in carry out and speed up the entire vehicle rental process with the help of a biometric.



Market Trend:

Integration of advanced technologies such as real-time monitoring, GPS and digital transaction

Leading companies are adopting green car rentals



Market Drivers:

Upsurge in travel and tourism activities coupled with improving road infrastructure

Rise in disposable incomes, surge in leisure and business trips and increasing investments by the global players



Opportunities:

Penetration of information technology in the car rental industry for simpler, reliable, easier, and safer reservations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



