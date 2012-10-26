Free Rental with Repair at Manchester Collision

Manchester, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Manchester Collision Center’s free five-day rental is available for vehicles whenever the car repair costs total more than $2500.00. The offer is available with valid coupons.



The staff at Manchester Collision understands that there is never a good time for an accident, but they happen to the best of drivers. To help ease the stress of major repairs, they are offering a free five-day rental deal, in addition to their other services, for a limited amount of time. Customers wishing to redeem the deal are encouraged to call in advance and mention the offer while booking their repair service. The offer is not valid with other offers, specials or coupons, and is only redeemable at Manchester Collision Center.



Collisions are stressful, but Manchester Collision Center believes they can help ease that stress. For more information about Manchester Collision and their new free five day rental deal, visit their website at http://www.manchestercollision.com, or call 603-634-0700.



About Manchester Collision

Manchester Collision is a full-service center that is dedicated to complete customer satisfaction, and provides pickup, delivery, rental vehicles, shuttle service, storage, towing service and free collision repair estimates. With their free estimates, they provide a detailed evaluation of the hidden and visible damage done to vehicles, and carefully calculate the cost and time it will take to fix the vehicle. They have a staff of 13 painters and metalworking craftsmen, with 140 years of experience between them, who are all ASE and I-CAR trained, and paint manufacturer-certified.