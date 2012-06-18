La Jolla, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- The automobile is the number one cause of harm and death to young people/students. The Automobile Safety Foundation Automobile Safety Foundationhas been addressing this crisis for over two decades, and communicates international, life saving information at: www.carsafe.org. The new ASF video, “Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel” reveals the truth about “driver distractions and is must viewing for all drivers and passengers! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07NxDueU-6c



Sharing ASF this life saving information, gives a whole new meaning to, “social networking!” ASF has a new program, “Students for Auto Safety” that allows student fundraisers to earn 20 per cent of funds raised, while working from their own location and making their own hours. The Students for Auto Safety program, will help protect students and all on the road, while also offering the possibility of earning money for college education etc.



Please help share the life saving information with all students, schools, colleges, and student newspapers.