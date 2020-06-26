Car Sanitizer Market Trends, Growth and Industry Analysis by 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The global car sanitizer market is expected to register a CAGR over 5.0% over the forecast period. Car sanitization is an effective method to sanitize cars which is also an alternative to soap and water solution. It is widely being used to prevent infection spread, majorly caused through hand transmission and human transmission currently due to spread of global pandemic.



The cleaning and disinfection (C&D) of car interiors and exteriors is being performed to prohibit or mitigate the spread of foreign animal diseases (FADs) in case of outbreak. Cleanliness is key feature in our daily life, contributing to enhanced tendency among human for safety and hygiene. The global market has been estimated to grow substantially, mainly by factors such as the increased consumer preference for home-care chemicals to ensure a healthy lifestyle. Some ethanol companies globally have said that demand for their products has increased as the outbreak in coronaviruses is spreading like a wildfire. As per Reuters database, the coronavirus has infected more than 110,000 people and 3,800 have died in 105 countries and territories. Governments and health agencies are advising people to wash hands, use hand sanitizers in order to prevent spread of the virus, which will encourage an increase in ethanol demand for a large number of hand sanitizers, including ethyl alcohol, industrial alcohol and denatured alcohol.



Cargill based in Minneapolis, manufactures and markets ethanol, has said that European demand for its denatured ethanol has doubled since last month. Tereos has also previously announced that it witnessed a market increase and has had a special command for 20,000 hectoliters of additional denatured alcohol in recent days, being one of the main producers of bioethanol alcohol in the European EU. Sanitizers do not completely destroy and eliminate all bacteria and microorganisms, but also reduce the microbial contamination on nonliving surfaces to levels that are considered safe from a public health standpoint. Many sanitizers are a formulation of a detergent and disinfectant. Growing sanitization of cars in public and private offices to control covid infection at office premises and surroundings is another significant for market growth.



The global car sanitizer market is bifurcated on the basis of product and geography. The product segment is further segmented into Gel, Wipes, Foams, Spray. Spray based segment will dominate market growth since it effective and requires less time to eradicate germs and virus laden infections. Based on type, market is segmented into coupe, sedan, hatchback, others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Car Sanitizer market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key players operating in the market include Huntsman International LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Unilever, 3M, Best Sanitizers Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group, Clariant, Croda International Plc, P&G, Solvay, The Himalaya Drug Company, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Chattem Inc., and Kutol Products Company.



