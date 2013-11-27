Car Seat Protector by Freddie and Sebbie - Making a Great Name on Amazon

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Families with small children appreciate any assistance they can have with keeping a car clean. The Kick Mat keeps the back of the car seat from scratch marks. Yet for Freddie and Sebbie, this protection is never enough.



There had to be a solution for the seat itself. In fact, youngsters create messy stuffs in most car seats. Neil of Freddie and Sebbie once said: “we decided to do something else” Their solution is the Car Seat Protector.



Click Here to view Car Seat Protector by Freddie and Sebbie



A heavy duty, sturdy fabric seat liner that fits in virtually any vehicle seat. An anti-slip backing and easy to clean surface means that the interior of the automobile need not be covered in food, candy and crayons.



We attempted to think of an innovation that will be considered as a benefit to both parents and their children. Regardless of the automobile seat, this protector will completely fit into it. Regardless of the car seat’s material; whether it is a leather or fabric, they can easily fit them at any time. Neil also said that the covers work properly.



Click Here to view Car Seat Protector by Freddie and Sebbie



Like all Freddie and Sebbie products, the Car Seat Protector come with a lifetime No-Hassle replacement guarantee. Having an SUV is definitely a great investment which makes its security and maintenance very important. Neil also stated that these car seats keep off the trash and dirt off the leather and upholstery thus enabling your vehicle to last longer.



Bethie, Amazon.com shopper, had this to say, “Had this car seat protector in our car for a month now, very impressed with it. It's easy to install, in fact it only took me five minutes, from taking the baby seat out, installing the car seat protector, to putting the baby seat back in. Another great product by Freddie and Sebbie and made to last. Would recommend". Her entire Car Seat Protector review is seen on Amazon.com.



Click Here to view Car Seat Protector by Freddie and Sebbie



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Freddie and Sebbie

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

Tel 888 749 3576

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