Car Seat Protector by Freddie and Sebbie Proving to Be a Best Seller

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Those who have children know how difficult keeping a seat can be. Children lack the appropriate fine motor skills to eat without making a mess. Others struggle with keeping candy, crayons, markers and the like off of the seat.



Now, there is a solution from the makers of the Kick Mat.



Freddie and Sebbie are known for innovative and high quality products for parents with small children. Their newest item is the Car Seat Protector.



“We are a family company and all of the employees have children. There was a consensus agreement to design products to keep seats as clean as possible for as long as possible,” said Neil.



The Car Seat Protector keeps the seat clean but does not damage the seat in anyway. This means when a family is ready to trade for a newer car, the seats will still be in pristine shape.



“This is sure to be a perfect match to the Kick Mat,” said Neil of Freddie and Sebbie.



Made of a highly durable, easy to clean fabric, the Car Seat Protectors have rubber corners for anti-slippage. Several pockets are included for toys, bottles, diapers and the like.



“We tried to think of everything we could to make this as parent and child friendly as possible. The protectors also fit virtually any car seat. The material is irrelevant: leather or cloth. The covers work equally well,” said Neil.



Besides the quality of the product, Freddie and Sebbie have one of the best return policies in the industry. A no-hassle lifetime replacement guarantee for the Car Seat Protector and any of their fine products.



“We stand behind what we sell,” said Neil.



All Freddie and Sebbie products are sold exclusively through Amazon's secure service, for more information or to read customer reviews visit: http://www.amazon.com/Car-Seat-Protector-Scuffmarks-Replacement/dp/B00CJD5Y4I/



To learn more about "Freddie and Sebbie", visit their website at http://www.freddieandsebbie.com or call 888.749.3576 to speak with a company representative. The company will also answer questions about their products via email at support@freddieandsebbie.com.



Freddie and Sebbie

support@freddieandsebbie.com

Tel: 888-749-3576

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com



Social Media Contact:

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