Car Seat Protector: Designed to Protect and Prevent Your Babies Car Seat from Slipping

Freddie and Sebbie, a new company that sells luxury accessories designed specifically for children recently introduced their latest product line. The Freddie and Sebbie car seat protector which let parents keep their car seats clean, but they also provide a layer of protection for children since they are made to prevent car seats from slipping while children are seated in them.



The owners of Freddie And Sebbie only offer products that they as parents have used and that other parents will find invaluable. The car seat protectors solve a problem that parents with small children face every day. They protect car seats from dirt, stains, spills and scuffs. These protectors slip under a car seat and allow the car owner to position and secure the car seat without actually touching the upholstery of the car.



The car seat protectors is easy to install and are made of a non-skid material. This means that once they are installed they don’t move and neither does the car seat. This is an added safety feature that makes the item not only a protector of car upholstery but a protector of children as well. The car seat protectors are designed to fit most vehicle models and are made of durable fabric that is very easy to clean. Freddie and Sebbie is so confident in this product that they offer a lifetime free replacement guarantee.



The Freddie and Sebbie car seat protectors are currently available on Amazon.com you can read more about this product here: http://www.amazon.com/Car-Seat-Protector-Mat-Upholstery/dp/B00CJD5Y4I/



Also if you would like to learn more about this company, visit their website at www.freddieandsebbie.com



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is the latest company to offer a line of luxury accessories designed specifically for kids. Founded by two brothers who have six children between them, the new company sells high quality, yet affordable children’s products. The products for sale have been chosen because the owners use them and wanted to share them with their customers.



Freddie and Sebbie

