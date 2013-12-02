Car Seat Protector: Instant Way to Keeping the Car Clean and Fresh

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Keeping the car fresh and clean isn't a simple feat, especially if there are kids constantly playing around as well as messing things up a lot. At times, even the child's car seat leaves ugly indentations, scuffs, stains as well as spills on the back seat when removed.



“To protect and prolong the life of your car's interior, you might want to consider Car Seat Protector, which slips under the car seats,” says Neil Speight Co-Founder of Freddie and Sebbie.



“These multi-purpose mats will help keep your interior clean and uncluttered at the same time,” adds Neil.



Among the other features and benefits which can be derived from using the all new child-friendly Car Seat Protector are its durability, its anti-abrasion and anti-slipping rubber on all corners, anti-slip backing, it won’t scratch the seats, and it’s made of the finest quality materials obtainable.



“It’s easy to keep clean, keeps mucky stains, spills and scuff marks off your cars seats permanently, and it’s great for storing kids toys or bottles,” adds Neil.



Aside from its non-skid and easy-to-install qualities, washing the Car Seat Protector won’t cause you virtually any significant problems as well. Matter of fact, you can easily use a damp cloth to wipe the stains, and it'll look like new again.



“It also comes two mesh pockets at the bottom of the seat, and so are well suited for storing kids toys, bottles as well as any other kids essential,” notes Neil.



Jason T. Kindlimann "JTK", Amazon customer and buyer of the Car Seat Protector said, "This seat protector works very nicely. The protector fully covers the area the infant seat occupies and stays nicely in place - no slipping. This protector is durable to spills and wear. My wife and I have them in both our cars and are very happy with them. Great product!"



The new Freddie and Sebbie Kids product line, based on the product spokesperson, held to the highest standards in quality, safety as well as reliability, is assured to keep mucky stains, spills as well as scuff marks off your seats permanently. “We believe in giving the very best to both parent and child,” says Neil.



If you'd like to find out more with regards to the Car Seat Protectors manufactured by Freddie and Sebbie, just simply click the following link: http://www.amazon.com/Car-Seat-Protector-Scuffmarks-Replacement/dp/B00CJD5Y4I/



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