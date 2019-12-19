Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Car Security System Industry



Description



An immobiliser or immobilizer is an electronic security device fitted to an automobile that prevents the engine from running unless the correct key (or other token) is present. This prevents the car from being "hot wired" after entry has been achieved and thus reduces motor vehicle theft. Research shows that the uniform application of immobilisers reduced the rate of car theft by 40%.



Due to increasing adoption of other systems in economic cars and mid-range cars, other system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.



This report focuses on Car Security System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car Security System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.



The global Car Security System market has been studied by a team of researchers to gain insights into the functioning of this market. This study has been conducted for the forecast period of 2019-2025. This study is presented in the form of a market research report which includes different sections that delve into the detailed analysis process that was employed for this market's study. Further, these sections are presented in detail to provide insights to the readers of this report. At the beginning of the report, the global Car Security System market has provided a basic overview defining the product or service, along with different applications in end-user industries.



For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Car Security System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Valeo

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Hella KGaA Hueck

Tokai Rika

Mitsubishi

Denso

Bosch

Lear

Omron



Market Segmentation



As discussed above, the global Car Security System market is studied in sections after segmenting it. The market segments used to divide the overall Car Security System market are – product type, product application, distribution channel and region. The product type segment reviews the different kinds of the product made available by the global Car Security System market. The product application segment discusses the various end users of the global Car Security System market which form its main consumer base. The distribution channel segment classifies the global Car Security System market in terms of the sales and distribution channels available for it. Lastly, the region segment looks at the market relevance of the global Car Security System market in different parts of the world such as the Asia Pacific, North and South America, the Middle East and Europe.



Segment by Type

Immobilizer system

Remote Central Locking System

Alarm System

Other Systems



Segment by Application

Economic Cars

Mid-Range Cars

Premium Cars



Table of Contents



Executive Summary



1 Industry Overview of Car Security System



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Car Security System



4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers



...



Continued...



