CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Insights and Market Forecast-2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The incidence of 159,985 of multiple myeloma was reported in the world in the year 2018.

2. The increase in Market Size is due to an increasing incident population of Multiple Myeloma patients in the 6MM, and the expected entry of premium price asset that will have an impact on market size.



Key benefits of the report

1. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma epidemiology and CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market.



"The Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in the 6MM is anticipated to Be USD 3,766.4 Million in 2030."



Multiple myeloma is one of the rare types of cancer, which emerges in plasma cells. The patients who are diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma have cancer cells that ultimately supersede healthy plasma cells. This leads to exhaustion of the much-needed white blood cells in the body.



Treatment for Multiple Myeloma currently is not available. But, significant research is making progressive leaps toward a Multiple Myeloma treatment that eliminates the disease. Some of them are mentioned below:



Targeted therapy: Targeted drug treatment aims at specific abnormalities within cancer cells that enable them to survive. The drugs such as Bortezomib (Velcade), carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and ixazomib (Ninlaro) that may be administered through a vein in the arm or pill form, inhibit the action of a substance in myeloma cells that breaks down proteins, which leads to the myeloma cells to starve.



Biological therapy: Biological therapy drugs utilize the body's immune system to kill myeloma cells. The drugs such as thalidomide (Thalomid), lenalidomide (Revlimid) and pomalidomide (Pomalyst) improve the immune system cells to recognize and fight cancer cells. These medications are usually taken in pill form.



Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy drugs fight fast-growing cells like myeloma cells. Chemotherapy drugs can be administered through a vein in the arm or pill form.



Corticosteroids: Prednisone and dexamethasone maintain the immune system to control inflammation in the body. Corticosteroids can be taken in pill form or administered through a vein in patient's arm.



Radiation therapy: This treatment utilizes beams of energy, such as X-rays and protons, to kill myeloma cells and prohibit their growth. Radiation therapy may be used to shrink myeloma cells in a specific area swiftly.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- bb2121

- JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M)

- P-BCMA-101

- CAR-CD44v6

- JCARH125 (Orvacabtagene autoleucel)

- Descartes-08

- CT053

- PBCAR269A

And many others



The key players in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market are:

- Celgene Corporation

- Janssen Research & Development

- Poseida Therapeutics

- MolMed S.p.A.

- Cartesian Therapeutics

- CARsgen Therapeutics

- Precision BioSciences

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary

3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Overview at a Glance

4 CAR T-Cell Therapy Background and Overview

5 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma (MM): 6 Major Market Analysis

6 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Outlook

7 CAR T-Cell Therapy Emerging Drug Profiles for Multiple Myeloma

7.1 bb2121: Celgene Corporation

7.2 JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M): Janssen Research & Development

7.3 P-BCMA-101: Poseida Therapeutics

7.4 CAR-CD44v6: MolMed S.p.A.

7.5 JCARH125 (Orvacabtagene autoleucel): Celgene Corporation

7.6 Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

7.7 CT053 : CARsgen Therapeutics)

7.8 PBCAR269A: Precision BioSciences

8 United States Market Size

9 EU-5 Market Size

9.1 Germany

9.2 France

9.3 Italy

9.4 Spain

9.5 United Kingdom

10 CAR T-Cell Therapy Clinical Trials in 6MM

11 KOL Views – CAR T-Cell Therapy

12 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers

13 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers

14 Appendix

