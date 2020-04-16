Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Insights, and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is one of the types of blood cancer that affects lymphocytes.

2. Diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of NHL that accounts for about 22% of newly diagnosed cases of B-cell NHL in the United States.

3. B-cell lymphomas consist of around 85% of all NHL cases that are diagnosed in the United States.



"The Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in the 6MM is estimated to be USD 2796.2 Million in 2030."



Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy uses the genetic modification of patient's autologous T-cells for the expression of a CAR, particular for a tumour antigen, followed by ex-vivo cell expansion and re-infusion back to the patient.



CAR T-cells which are the fusion proteins of a chosen single-chain fragment variable from a specific monoclonal antibody and one or more T-cell receptor intracellular signalling domains. A CAR combines antigen-binding domains-most commonly, a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) derived from the variable domains of antibodies with the signalling domains of the TCR chain and additional co-stimulatory domains from receptors, such as CD28, OX40, and CD137.



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) includes a heterogeneous group of proliferative malignancies that arise in the B cells, T cells, or natural killer (NK) cells within the lymphoid tissue, like the lymph nodes, bone marrow, thymus, and spleen.



The FDA has permitted two forms of CAR T cell therapy for patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. The City of Hope is only institutions in the United States to offer both FDA-approved commercial products, Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) and Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel).



The US Food and Drug Administration has allowed Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) to treat adults with certain types of large B-Cell Lymphoma. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy and Priority Review designations, which are ways to accelerate the evaluation of drugs to treat severe conditions. It was also given an Orphan Drug Designation, which provides financial incentives to encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases.



Another is Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019, a prescription cancer treatment approved for the use in patients, who are affected by relapsed/refractory (R/R) Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) and adult patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy including Diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, high-grade B-cell Lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular Lymphoma.



The therapies is expected to significantly impact CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered in the report are:-

- KTE-X19

- JCAR017

- Kymriah

- Yescarta

And many others



The CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Key Players are:-

- Gilead Sciences

- Celgene Corporation (a BMS company)

- Novartis

- Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences)

and many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary



3 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance



4 CAR T-Cell Therapy Background and Overview



5 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices



6 Unmet Needs



7 Key Endpoints of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment



8 Marketed CAR T-Cell Therapies for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma



8.1 List of Marketed Products in the 6MM



8.2 KYMRIAH: NOVARTIS



8.3 YESCARTA: Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences)



9 Emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma



9.1.1 KTE-X19 : Gilead Sciences



9.1.2 JCAR017: Celgene Corporation (a BMS company)



10 CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL: Six Major Market Analysis



11 Attribute analysis



12 6MM: Market Outlook

12.2 EU-5 Market Size



12.2.1 Germany



12.2.2 France



12.2.3 Italy



12.2.4 Spain



12.2.5 United Kingdom



13 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Clinical Trials in 6MM



14 KOL Views – CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma



15 Market Drivers



16 Market Barriers



17 Appendix



18 DelveInsight Capabilities



19 Disclaimer



20 About DelveInsight



