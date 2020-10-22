Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- CAR-T Therapy Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global CAR-T therapy market was worth $611.31 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.10% and reach $3,186.23 million by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Juno Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, CARsgen Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics and Legend Biotech.



The CAR-T therapy market is driven by the increasing financial support provided by different organizations to promote the development and consumption of CAR-T therapy. The government and non-government organizations provide financial support to the companies in CAR-T therapy market for research and development and to the patients for their treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). For instance, in 2019, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment of New Zealand announced its contribution of $4.9 million over 5 years to its partnership scheme with Malaghan Institute (MI), in order to support the development of CAR T-cell manufacturing in New Zealand. Further, governments in some countries provide subsidy to patients undergoing CAR-T therapy owing to the high cost of the treatment. For example, in 2019, the government of Australia included the CAR-T therapy on the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS). The inclusion of (Kymriah) CAR-T therapy in MBS reduces the cost of the treatment for almost 30 paediatric and young adult (ALL) patients per year in Australia. The financial support provided by different organizations towards CAR-T therapy positively drives the growth of CAR-T therapy market.



The limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy limits the growth of the market. The limitations on CAR-T therapy includes its failure to treat other types of cancer, side effects and the high cost of treatment. CAR-T therapy is widely used as a treatment for a particular type of blood cancer and fails to treat other types of cancers such as lung cancer or breast cancer. Further, in many cases the application of CAR-T therapy results in cytokine release syndrome (CRS). CRS is severe flu like condition causing high fever, nausea, chills, headache, rash, and troubled breathing.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of CAR-T Therapy in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global CAR-T Therapy market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global CAR-T Therapy market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of CAR-T Therapy on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of CAR-T Therapy Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of CAR-T Therapy Market.



