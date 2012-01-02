Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Car Traction Batteries - the New Gold Rush 2011-2021 market report to its offering



Report Summary

New market for batteries that propel hybrid and pure electric cars



This report is intended for industrialists, investors, market researchers, legislators and others interested in the large new market now being created for batteries that propel hybrid and pure electric cars along the road. It will also inform those studying associated technology and industrial and government initiatives and legislation. The report is suitable for the non technical reader, with introductory appendices and glossary for those new to the subject. However, there are many comparison graphs, tables and sections concerning technical aspects, so those with appropriate technical training will find much to interest them as well.



Few markets have ignored the global financial meltdown and continued to grow extremely rapidly. Car traction batteries are one of these, so it is not surprising that they are referred to as the new gold rush. It is now powered by huge government and corporate investment and a flood of exciting new models of electric car.



One way of prospering in a gold rush is to "get there first and sell shovels" and, in this report, we do cover the supply of key materials, such as lithium and lanthanum, for the new types of battery that are rapidly being adopted. We also compare the different options of chemistry and construction and the nanotechnology and other materials skills being brought to bear. These are the shovels. However, the main emphasis in this report is on detailed forecasting by application, region etc of both the new cars and the batteries that go in them, including prices and numbers. There are also detailed profiles of over 50 organisations and their alliances involved in these batteries. Many are putting down the "entry fee" of one billion dollars to have a chance of being a world leader in traction batteries for cars.



This report leads you to commercial success. It is the only up to date, comprehensive reference book on car traction batteries worldwide. Researched by a team that has been studying the market for ten years, the report is frequently updated because the subject is moving so fast. You will therefore get the very latest version when you place your order. Indeed, in addition, we provide one hour of free consultancy by phone or email to answer any further questions after you have read the report. It is a sister publication to the popular IDTechEx report "Hybrid and Pure Electric Cars 2011-2021" and other reports on batteries for portable devices, thin film batteries and so on.



The market for car traction batteries will be over $54 billion in 2021. How do we get there? Who will be the leading supplier? Who has the best chemistry and the largest financial commitment? Who has the largest amount of appropriate experience and who has their batteries designed into what new cars? What small companies would be interesting acquisitions and what are the objectives of the giant corporations entering part of this value chain for the first time? It is all here, pulled together with summary tables, graphs and illustrations and no equations. This is a high stakes game that will be key to saving the planet and the car industry and those hit by dependence on declining oil reserves. Appropriately, it has been said that, "In future, the battery is the car". The winning supplier will create a new, highly profitable ten billion dollar activity and there will be many prospering niche players and materials and technology suppliers.



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack