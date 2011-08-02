Brand New Website Dispels the Myth of Car Insurance Comparison Sites and Shows Drivers how to Really Get the Lowest Rates on Their Car Insurance

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2011 -- In response to the widespread use of car insurance compare websites, “Not On Comparison Sites” is announcing the release of its new website that dispels the myth that car insurance comparison platformsoffer the best rates on auto insurance.



According to a recent report by JD Power and Associates, many car insurance companies simply refuse to be included in the searches on these types of websites.



The reason for this comes in the form of their own vested interest. According to the website, “It appears that the companies which refuse to be on comparison sites do not want to have their competitors promoting their deals or rather showing competing products in a less than objective manner.”



This comes as a shock to many consumers who have been bombarded with marketing that outlines the rock bottom bargains they can achieve with car insurance comparison websites. In the UK alone people are at the whims of aggressive television campaigns and have all but given up on traditional forms of searching for car insurance quotes.



Kamran Malik, who started Car Insurance No Comparison with the aim to educate drivers about the truth of car insurance websites, comments: “Our website aims to spread awareness of the main insurers who are not compared by the comparison sites. One of which is Aviva, who are one of the largest insurance companies in the world.”



Having firsthand experience with the disappointment of false advertising, Mr. Malik says his experience with comparison sites was the main motivation behind his brand new site: “The reason why I set this site up was because I got car insurance quotes in June 2011 from all the main comparison sites in UK for my new car. The aggressive marketing would make you think that they get you the cheapest policy. However, I saved just under £500 by going to Aviva direct (they don't feature on comparison sites), as compared to the cheapest quote from the leading comparison site in the UK (MoneySupermarket.com).”



“Not On Comparison Sites” gives users a wealth of information concerning the common companies not on comparison websites including major names such as Aviva Car Insurance, Direct Line Car Insurance, Churchill Car Insurance and Insure and Go Car Insurance to name a few.



The website also boasts a wealth of quality information including its section titled: “Car Insurance Not on Comparison Websites” which explains in detail why getting the best deal on cheap car insurance will not necessarily come with the help of comparison websites.



Kamran Malik summed it perfectly when he said: “This is a new website which takes a completely new look on car insurance- And I mean completely new, as I don't think there is any other site spreading this sort of awareness.”



To learn more about the car insurance comparison myth, please visit: http://www.notoncomparisonsites.com/



Or, for more information that substantiates Mr. Malik’s claims, please visit: http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/bills/article-2011128/Price-comparison-websites-offer-best-deal-according-research.html