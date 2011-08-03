Online Car Insurance Company Launches Free Quote Comparison Tool

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2011 -- Every year, drivers spend hundreds, if not thousands of their hard-earned dollars on insuring their vehicles. For many, car insurance takes up a major portion of the annual budget.



For years, Centris Insurance, an online car insurance company, has helped hundreds of customers find the best and most affordable car insurance premium for their money. Recently, the company launched a free, easy-to-use quote comparison tool on its website that allows visitors to get and compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies in the United States.



“The quotes comparison process is absolutely free,” said company spokesperson Thomas Wiltshire. “The system will compare quotes from different insurance carriers based on the customer’s zip code.”



Using the quote comparison tool is also quick and simple, Wiltshire said. Customers who have all of their car insurance and vehicle information at hand can expect to spend only around 3 minutes to get car insurance quotes, and just 5 to 10 minutes to get a car insurance policy.



“It doesn't matter if you live in Texas, California, Florida, New York, Utah or any other state,” Wiltshire said, adding that it also doesn’t matter if customers drive a sports car, vintage auto, minivan, or pickup truck.



“We select our insurance providers carefully to provide you with unbiased car insurance quotes.”



Wiltshire acknowledged what he called the “initial skepticism” from some customers surrounding purchasing car insurance online, but said it’s really no different than much of the other online shopping that most people do today.



“People wondered if it’s safe to buy car insurance online,” he said. “However, with the protection awarded by popular car insurance companies and credit cards such as Visa, MasterCard and American Express it’s completely safe. In fact, when getting car insurance quotes online, you are under no obligation to purchase.”



There is also a grace or redemption period that allows car insurance customers to cancel the policy if they are not satisfied or they change their mind, Wiltshire explained.



Wiltshire said the new quote comparison tool is part of a major site redesign that Centris Insurance recently completed in an effort to make navigating the website even easier for its many customers.



“The ongoing increase of car insurance prices has pushed customers to find cheapest car insurance they can find, and we are here to help,” he said.



For more information on Centris Insurance, visit http://www.centrisinsurance.com.