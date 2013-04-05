CARA Charities Closes Due to Economic Hardship

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- After a 30 year long run of nationally promoting auto racing, CARA Charities has been voted to shut down. CARA Charities is an organization whose involvement in the auto-racing industry has been extraordinary. The organizations philanthropic projects have focused on open-wheel motorsports family, fans and sponsors. Established by Betty Rutherford in 1981, CARA Charities has focused for the past 30 years on women and the positive impact that can be made with dedication to the motorsports community.



CARA has focused and engaged in many philanthropic causes over the years including raising $1 million for Buckle Up Baby, an organization that recognizes vehicle safety for children. Other charities include: Injury prevention centers, car donations , children’s hospitals, Orphans fund, Art institutions and more.



On Friday the 15th CARA Charities executive director Cathie Lyon released this statement, “This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but despite having some passionate supporters, we are unable to generate the financial means necessary to sustain our levels of donation. In this very difficult financial climate, our projects no longer realize the profit necessary to cover costs,” said Cathie Lyon, executive director.



For More information of CARA Charities: http://caracharities.org