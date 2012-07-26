San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- There are a lot of review websites on the Internet, and while they all claim to help out consumers, many of them are no more helpful than advertisements. Reviews that are overly promotional do not assist consumers in making their buying decisions because most consumers will not trust information that is biased.



As a result, many websites are trying to figure out ways to integrate unbiased reviews into their business models. One such website, called Ukritic, has based its entire business model on encouraging users to post unbiased reviews of any product that they want. These products include items within many categories, including appetite suppressants and diet pills. This crowd-sourcing technique is enabling Ukritic to offer a wide range of product reviews to consumers.



Plus, the website gives reviewers a platform for participating in commission-based affiliate programs. If consumers decide to buy a product after reading an unbiased review posted on Ukritic, the review writer can earn a commission on that transaction.



In order to ensure that consumers can truly trust the opinions provided on Ukritic, the website has established a number of guidelines for review writers. The website explains: “What we want — and what your visitors want — is the real scoop on the product you've reviewed. What was your actual experience? The good points and the bad? What are other real customers are saying? What kind of coverage/reception has it garnered in the media?”



This is a business model that is bringing value to consumers across the Internet by allowing them to read reviews on products like Caralluma Actives appetite suppressant. The first question that is asked in the review is “Does it actually work?” Consumers will find the answer to that question in the review, which will then allow them to make an informed decision about buying the product.



Consumers who are considering buying Caralluma Actives appetite suppressant will also get access to information on the history, safety and price of this diet pill. Plus, the reviewer provides a final verdict on the overall quality of Caralluma Actives.



Ukritic therefore provides a useful platform for reviewers to share their opinions with thousands of consumers.



About Ukritic

For more information, please visit: http://ukritic.com/