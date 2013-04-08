Caralluma Actives Review - Extract from Cactus Hailed as Excellent Supplement for Losing Weight

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Caralluma Actives is making waves in the weight loss world with its excellent benefits for appetite suppression and helping the body burn more calories. The supplement aids in the natural weight reduction process by increasing metabolic rate and improving overall physical performance.



The extract of the Caralluma Active comes from Caralluma Fimbriata which is a wild succulent cactus growing in desert conditions. The plant is distinguished by its bright neon colored flowers and thick prickly thorns. The Caralluma plant grows in the Indian subcontinent and some African countries. The locals of India used to chew the crunchy fiber of the plant for appetite suppression and to get the required nutrients for the body’s energy. The Ministry of India has categorized Caralluma Fimbriata as a vegetable and ‘famine food’ as its famous for sustaining life in the desert.



Researcher from the University of Victoria in Melbourne headed by Dr. Michael Mathai conducted research on the effects of Caralluma Fimbriata extract, commonly known and marketed as Slimaluma, was used on a group of 30 obese participants who were following a balanced, regular diet for 12 weeks. Another group was given a placebo pill and followed a similar diet. After the 12 weeks has passed, it was found that the group taking the Slimaluma extract had more control over their hunger and felt lesser cravings. There was no difference in weight loss for both groups although the group taking the Caralluma extract lost 7 inches from the waist line as compared to 2 inches lost on average by the placebo group.



About Caralluma Actives

The Caralluma Actives weight loss extract contains 500 mg of Slimaluma. Another study conducted in University of Bangalore in India showed similar results of weight reduction and overall body mass decrease in the participants who were given between 400 to 800 mg of the Caralluma extract for a period of 3 months. The amount of Slimaluma is enough to have an impact on fat accumulation to inhibit the fat storage of the body. Once the fat is stopped from being stored in the body, the existing fat in the body is used up for body’s fuel, resulting in cut down of fatty tissue from the body. Some people may initially experience mild nauseated feeling, headaches, stomach pain but there is no evidence to suggest that these symptoms are associated with the extract and more likely to be related to individuals taking the supplement.



