Caralluma Fimbriata and Weight Loss Product Scams. Health Blog Announces It's Findings

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The website http://CarallumaForYou.com today showed an in-depth look at caralluma fimbriata products available to buy on the market, and also revealed the truth behind many weight loss products, and explained why they don’t work.



“Unfortunately, many weight loss products available on the market today are not the real thing” states Estelle Brown, the Founder of the health blog CarallumaForYou.com.



“Often they contain watered down versions of an ingredient, containing very little of the active ingredient itself, and are usually bumped up with cheap ingredients like caffeine or green tea extract. Always do your research and read the ingredients first!” she warns.



owever, there is some good news. As well as being highly effective for weight loss and fat burning, caralluma fimbriata is one of the most reliable types of weight loss products to buy online as the majority of them contain the active ingredient ‘Slimaluma’.



Slimaluma is a pure extracted form of the weight loss plant, and is the most potent and purest form available to buy. As this ingredient is produced in a patented process, developed by Pharmaceutical company Gencor Pacific, the same weight loss results and quality of product are guaranteed everytime.



“Caralluma fimbriata as a weight loss ingredient is totally natural and highly effective, but also has the science to back it up” adds Brown.



“This ingredient has been so revered, that it was awarded ‘The Global Product Innovation Of The Year” by Frost and Sullivan in 2008. This patented process is not found in any other slimming products, making this ingredient unique in the weight loss market” says the Founder of Carallumaforyou.com



