Caralluma Fimbriata Is Set to Be the New Hoodia Gordonii

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Caralluma Fimbriata and Hoodia Gordonii have many similarities, such as they are both flowering cactus plants, which for centuries have been used for their health qualities and as a food. They are both recognized as powerful appetite suppressants and performance enhancers. They are also both often referred to as a ‘famine food’ and have been used historically on long hunting trips, to fight off hunger and enhance performance and endurance.



However, according to Estelle Coughlan, who writes the blog Caralluma For You, and has worked in the healthcare industry for 17 years, this is where the similarities end.



“Hoodia Gordonii has been negatively affected by the fact that some 80 per cent of the Hoodia products available on the market today are not the genuine article”.*



Coughlan revealed that there actually 13 known types of the Hoodia plant, but it is only the Hoodia Gordonii plant that contains the active ingredient P57 that can effectively suppress your appetite. “Many products unfortunately use the wrong type of plant, usually to cut back on cost, as Hoodia Gordonii is becoming increasingly in short supply, and is therefore becoming more expensive” she said.



Like Hoodia Gordonni, Caralluma significantly reduces your appetite and stops hunger cravings throughout the day. However, Caralluma Fimbriata is also clinically proven to reduce your body fat. It burns fat and calories, by blocking the activity of several fat forming enzymes, forcing fat reserves to be burned. It also significantly lowers your blood sugar levels



The active ingredient in Caralluma called ‘Slimaluma’ has been scientifically extracted, so there are no quality issues, which is what you would typically find with a hoodia product. The best caralluma products such as Caralluma Actives and Caralluma Burn are 100% natural and pure, and are therefore 100% side effect free.



“We can expect to see a lot more of Caralluma Fimbriata over the next few years, because of its appetite suppressant fat burning properties. It is also completely natural and comes with no known side effects. With such promising results, we are definitely going to see an increase in usage due to people’s insatiable appetite for weight loss products,” predicted Estelle.



“If you want to lose weight healthily and effectively, then a Caralluma Fimbriata supplement is a great option” Estelle added.



For further information, please contact: Estelle Coughlan, Blogger, weightlossfoodsnet@gmail.com or visit http://carallumaforyou.com/



Ref: Alkemist Pharmaceuticals



