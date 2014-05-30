Caravanz Provides Static Caravans Booking Online

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Holiday vacations is the best way to refresh oneself before getting back to routine work. In the United Kingdom and many other countries in the world, vacations to different places are quite common and popular. Caravanz is an online service that makes private static caravan hire easy. It is a dedicated website that behaves as an online directory of best holiday homes in some of the beautiful parks in the country. Caravanz has a simple website with all features and functions that streamline the process of searching for static holiday caravans and booking it.



Holiday vacations are necessity for people with modern lifestyle. People remain engaged in routine activities throughout the year and yet the pressure to keep up with the rest of the world seems to mount. In fact, the weekly off that everyone from pupils to employees gets is a scaled version of the annual leaves that people get. Vacations during leaves allow people to get out of the routine and enjoy life with a difference, which refreshes the mind. UK caravan holidays are one of the best ways to enjoy holidays as there are several parks with some impressive stay facilities in the country.



Caravanz is an efficient online resource to rent static caravan anywhere in the UK. It is a website with features and functions streamlined to make search and booking convenient for users. The website has various sections that assist users in searching for caravans according to their primary preference. The pre-defined categories reduce the time required for searching a specific kind of holiday caravans. Visitors can browse for static caravans according to region, park, pet friendliness, etc. Besides, there is also the search form that users can use to specify their priorities and get results accordingly. Description of what is allowed or disallowed in different caravans and different parks is provided in each result so that users get the complete information at one site.



Caravans are privately owned property as they are bought by individuals who want a place that can be alternative to regular style of living. The individuals normally modify caravans to include features of their preference. Thus, private booking ensures that the customer gets the best experience out of his or her static caravan holiday. It is to be noted that nearly all of the parks and private holiday property prohibit smoking. So, customers looking such facilities may have to advance search. However, there are ample options for pet friendly holidays and pet owners can enjoy the company of their beloved canines and felines without much concern.



About Caravanz

Caravanz is an online directory of holiday parks with static caravan properties. It facilitates searching and booking but does not charge any intermediary fee whatsoever. The website offers various deals on different properties and links to other useful websites too.



Website: https://caravanz.com



For Media Contact:

Company: Caravanz

London, England, SW19 3RQ, UK

Website: https://caravanz.com